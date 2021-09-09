Jackson runs PB to finish second in 200m at Diamond League final

Jackson runs PB to finish second in 200m at Diamond League finalThursday, September 09, 2021
|
ZURICH, Switzerland — Despite running a personal best 21.81 seconds (0.6m/s) Shericka Jackson had to settle for second in the women’s 200m at Thursday’s Wanda Diamond League final at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, as she was caught on the line by Namibia’s Christine Mboma.
Jackson was off to a fast start but Mboma the World Under-20 champion last month in Kenya, chased hard and caught her on the line, as she did in Brussels last week to set a new World Junior record 21.78 seconds, under the 21.81 she ran in Tokyo when she won silver at the Olympic Games.
Jackson’s previous best was 21.82 seconds as Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was third in 22.19 seconds.
Olympic finalist Natoya Goule finished third in the women’s 800m running 1:58.34 seconds.
Goule, who was coming off her first Diamond League victory in Brussels last week, was well placed in the final 200 metres but Great Britain’s 19-year-old Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson was the strongest and won with 1:57.98 seconds with American Kate Grace getting the edge over the Jamaican on the photo finish as both were credited with the same time.
Janieve Russel was sixth in the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.74 seconds as Holland’s Femke Bo set a meet record 52.80 seconds, well ahead of American Shamier Little- 53.35 seconds with Anna Ryzhykova took third with 53.70 seconds.
Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy