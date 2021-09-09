Jackson runs PB to finish second in 200m at Diamond League final

ZURICH, Switzerland — Despite running a personal best 21.81 seconds (0.6m/s) Shericka Jackson had to settle for second in the women’s 200m at Thursday’s Wanda Diamond League final at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, as she was caught on the line by Namibia’s Christine Mboma.

Jackson was off to a fast start but Mboma the World Under-20 champion last month in Kenya, chased hard and caught her on the line, as she did in Brussels last week to set a new World Junior record 21.78 seconds, under the 21.81 she ran in Tokyo when she won silver at the Olympic Games.

Jackson’s previous best was 21.82 seconds as Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was third in 22.19 seconds.

Olympic finalist Natoya Goule finished third in the women’s 800m running 1:58.34 seconds.

Goule, who was coming off her first Diamond League victory in Brussels last week, was well placed in the final 200 metres but Great Britain’s 19-year-old Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson was the strongest and won with 1:57.98 seconds with American Kate Grace getting the edge over the Jamaican on the photo finish as both were credited with the same time.

Janieve Russel was sixth in the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.74 seconds as Holland’s Femke Bo set a meet record 52.80 seconds, well ahead of American Shamier Little- 53.35 seconds with Anna Ryzhykova took third with 53.70 seconds.

Paul Reid