Jackson still going ahead with lawsuit over banking fees

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica---Member of Parliament for St Catherine South, Fitz Jackson, has warned the banking sector that he will still be bringing a lawsuit against financial institutions that were illegally deducting a fee from so-called dormant accounts.

Jackson gave the warning on Friday as the House of Representatives debated and passed an amendment to the Road Traffic Act to make legal penalties for traffic breaches that were being illegally applied since 2006.

While suggesting that the government will likely have to reimburse billions of dollars it collected illegally from motorists over the past 15 years, Jackson used the opportunity to remind his colleagues that on February 13, 2018, the Banking Services Bill which he brought to the Parliament, intending to get financial institutions to provide a minimum level of service to depositors free of cost, was “debated in this House and it was defeated”.

“The Bill did not seek to regulate any fees …it just prescribed a minimum level of service to say account holders, depositors can make these transactions within the banks against their own accounts (on which) there would not be levied any penalty,” Jackson noted.

He said that after the bill was defeated he did further research which showed that the dormancy fee that financial institutions levied against inactive accounts was a breach of the existing Banking Services Act.

“While the bill that I tabled sought to explicitly prohibit the dormancy fee from being charged, the existing Banking Services Act …that has been in existence since 1960, makes it illegal for the banks to charge the dormancy fee.”

He added that he still ends to bring a lawsuit against the banks.

“I'm still going to do, that I'm still working on for breaching the existing law,” Jackson said

According to him, within two weeks of making the announcement all the banks suspended the dormancy fee yet, “none of those banks have refunded what they have collected illegally to the depositors, not one”.

“It was unjust, it was unfair for the banks to collect those dormancy fees illegally and have not returned it to the depositors,” he declared.

Jackson reintroduced the bill at the start of the current legislative year but it is yet to be debated.