Jackson takes second in 200m in Brussels

Jackson takes second in 200m in BrusselsFriday, September 03, 2021
BRUSSELS, Belgium — Jamaica's Shericka Jackson was second in the women's 200m at the Van Damme Memorial at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium — the final meet in the Wanda Diamond League series.
Namibian teenager Christine Mboma, who won the World Under-20 gold medal and was second at the Tokyo Olympics, won in 21.84 seconds (0.4m/s) running past Jackson over the last 20 meters as the Jamaican clocked 21.95 seconds, while Great Britain's World Championships gold medallist Dina Asher-Smith was third in a season's best 22.04 seconds.
American Sha'Carrie Richardson was fourth in 22.45 seconds.
Megan Tapper was third in the 100m hurdles, running 12.77 seconds (0.7m/s), while Danielle Williams, who had won two weeks ago, finished eighth.
Tapper got off to a fast start but was caught midway in the race by Holland's Nadine Visser who won with 12.69 seconds, just edging Tobi Amusan of Nigeria who was second also with 12.69 seconds.
Christopher Taylor was seventh in the men's 400m in 45.88 seconds with American Michael Cherry setting a personal best and meet record 44.03 seconds.
He broke the 44.06 seconds meeting record set by American Michael Johnson in 1998 and dipped under his previous personal best of 44.21 seconds set in the finals at the Olympics
Olympic bronze medallist Kirani James was second in 44.51 seconds and Isaac Makwala of Botswana third in 44.83 seconds.
Paul Reid
