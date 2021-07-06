Jackson wins in Hungary, hands Miller-Uibo first 200m defeat in four years

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary — Jamaica's Shericka Jackson clocked 21.96 seconds, a meet record, to win the 200m at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday.

Jackson handed Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who came second in 22.15 seconds, her first loss since May 2017.

Netherlands' Dafne Schippers was third.

Jackson ran a personal best 21.82 seconds at the JAAA National Senior Championships and won the half lap event on Sunday at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting.

Miller-Uibo has not run under the 22.00 seconds barrier yet but opened the outdoors season with a 22.03 run in early April.