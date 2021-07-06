Jackson wins in Hungary, hands Miller-Uibo first 200m defeat in four years

Jackson wins in Hungary, hands Miller-Uibo first 200m defeat in four yearsTuesday, July 06, 2021
|
SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary — Jamaica's Shericka Jackson clocked 21.96 seconds, a meet record, to win the 200m at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday.
Jackson handed Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who came second in 22.15 seconds, her first loss since May 2017.
Netherlands' Dafne Schippers was third.
Jackson ran a personal best 21.82 seconds at the JAAA National Senior Championships and won the half lap event on Sunday at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting.
Miller-Uibo has not run under the 22.00 seconds barrier yet but opened the outdoors season with a 22.03 run in early April.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy