Champs 2022: St Jago's Prince leads qualifiers into Class One 400m finals

KINGSTON, Jamaica - St Jago High's Gregory Prince has established himself as the favourite for the Class 1 Boys' 400m title on Thursday after he led the qualifiers in Wednesday's session of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships.

Prince, who won the Central Champs title a month ago, won his semi-final heat in 46.60 seconds, one of three runners under 47.00 seconds.

Kingston College's Shaemar Uter won his semi-final race in 47.10 seconds while Manchester High's Shemar Palmer won the third race in 47.93 seconds with Edwin Allen's Delano Kennedy, running 46.66 seconds and Jamaica College's Deandre Watkin running 46.73 seconds.

Marcinho Rose of Kingston College ran 49.05 seconds to lead the Class 2 qualifying, ahead of Edwin Allen's Antonio Powell (49.30 seconds) and St Elizabeth Technical's Enrique Webster ( 49.95 seconds).

Demarco Bennett of Excelsior High clocked 50.83 seconds in the Class 3 semi-finals to beat Jamaica College's Samuel Creary (50.85 seconds). Meanwhile, Manchester High's Troydian Flemmings ran 50.95 seconds to win his race.

-Paul A Reid