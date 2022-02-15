Jah Cure among convicts granted gun licenses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reggae artiste Jah Cure is one of several convicts who were granted gun licenses after previously being denied due to a history of criminal offences.

This was disclosed by Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) CEO Shane Dalling at a press conference on Tuesday.

Dalling made the revelation while pointing fingers at previous board members who he said were denying applications of individuals convicted of serious criminal offences and then reversing the decision.

According to Dalling, Jah Cure had been denied on the grounds that he was convicted for rape and other offences, however, previous boards overturned the decision and granted a permit.

Jah Cure, born Siccaturie Alcock, was convicted of rape in April 1999 and served eight years of a 15-year sentence in prison. He was released in July 2007.

It was also revealed that a don in Kingston was granted four firearm permits prior to Dalling taking over as CEO.

The CEO further highlighted issues currently between the FLA and gun dealers, some of who, according to Dalling, do not appreciate that he is insisting on certain checks and balances as they are of the opinion that he as CEO is “bad for business”.

Dalling said he will continue to do his best to rid the FLA of corruption.

Jah Cure is currently before the court on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges. His trial date is set for March 8 and his detention was extended for the same period when he appeared in an Amsterdam court in January.

READ: Jah Cure pleads self-defence

In 2015, he was arrested by Trinidad and Tobago court marshals shortly after completing his performance at the O2 Park in Chaguaramas. He was charged with accepting money to perform and not showing up. However, after lengthy discussions between his lawyer Mario Merritt and attorneys representing the promoter, whom he owed more than TT$83,000 in performance fees, the artiste was allowed to go free. He paid US$6,000 in cash to the court and agreed to pay the remainder.

