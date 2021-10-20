Jah Cure detained for seven more days, returns to court next Monday

Reggae star Jah Cure will remain in custody until next Monday, when, before an Amsterdam court he will either accept a plea deal and if he refuses, a date for trial will be announced.

“The 43-year old suspect remains in custody until next Monday when he will appear again in the Council Chamber, part of the Amsterdam court. The decision of the court will be announced a day later," Franklin Wattimena, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE

The entertainer, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, has been detained in a Dutch jail for the past two weeks after an alleged stabbing incident in the Netherlands.

Reports are that Jah Cure allegedly stabbed 45-year-old concert promoter Nicardo 'Papa' Blake in the stomach on October 1, during an incident at Dam Square in the city centre of Amsterdam.

He was arrested the following day in the city centre of Utrecht. He celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 11th.



Blake, who was hospitalised for eight days after the incident, is now out of the hospital. He revealed that the doctors performed a "five hour surgery" to save his life after the stabbing.

"I have been advised by my lawyers that I cannot say anything much about the case, but I am just grateful to be alive," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

