Jah Cure detained for seven more days, returns to court next Monday

Jah Cure detained for seven more days, returns to court next MondayWednesday, October 20, 2021
|
Reggae star Jah Cure will remain in custody until next Monday, when, before an Amsterdam court he will either accept a plea deal and if he refuses, a date for trial will be announced.
“The 43-year old suspect remains in custody until next Monday when he will appear again in the Council Chamber, part of the Amsterdam court. The decision of the court will be announced a day later," Franklin Wattimena, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE
The entertainer, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, has been detained in a Dutch jail for the past two weeks after an alleged stabbing incident in the Netherlands.
Reports are that Jah Cure allegedly stabbed 45-year-old concert promoter Nicardo 'Papa' Blake in the stomach on October 1, during an incident at Dam Square in the city centre of Amsterdam.
He was arrested the following day in the city centre of Utrecht. He celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 11th.
Blake, who was hospitalised for eight days after the incident, is now out of the hospital. He revealed that the doctors performed a "five hour surgery" to save his life after the stabbing.
"I have been advised by my lawyers that I cannot say anything much about the case, but I am just grateful to be alive," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.
READ: Jah Cure for court today
READ: Jah Cure to make second court appearance in Netherlands next week
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy