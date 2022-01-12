Jah Cure remanded until March 8

After a two hour hearing today, reggae singer Jah Cure was remanded once again until March 8 when the trial, the substantive hearing into his attempted murder case in Amsterdam, will take place.

The Prison Walls singer, with his attorney at law Jan-Hein Kuijpers, appeared in court to face a battery of charges that includes attempted murder and aggravated assault. The public prosecutor told the court that the investigation is heading into its final phase.

Franklin Wattimena, press officer with The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, explained that Jah Cure will remain in custody until his trial.

"The suspect and his lawyer were present in the Amsterdam court. The trial, the substantive hearing, will take place on March 8 at 14.00 hours. The court has decided that the suspect will continue to remain in custody until March 8. The investigation into the stabbing by the suspect is in the final phase," Wattimena told OBSERVER ONLINE.

"The Prosecutor is only waiting for the results of the digital investigation into the suspect's phone," he continued.

The public prosecutor is reportedly also awaiting pertinent information from Jamaican authorities regarding Cure's prior convictions.

In an earlier interview with the Jamaica Observer, Kuijpers noted that he has thoroughly interviewed the singer, and is prepared to argue his case.

“Mr Alcock is waiting for his trial because he wants to clear his name… Mr Alcock testified in detail what happened, and for him, it was a clear self-defence situation,” Kuijpers said. “Witnesses have to be interrogated.”

Kuijpers is the founding partner of the firm Kuijpers Nillesen, which specializes in criminal law.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccaturie Alcock, is charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault.



He was reportedly involved in a stabbing incident with a concert promoter, Nicardo 'Papa' Blake. Cure was arrested following the incident in Dam Square in the city centre of Amsterdam on October 1, 2021.



Cure is no stranger to the inner workings of the justice system. In April 1999, he was found guilty of and sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape. He was released from jail on parole in July 2007, after serving eight years of the sentence.



In 2015, he was arrested by Trinidad and Tobago court marshals shortly after completing his performance at the O2 Park in Chaguaramas. He was charged with accepting money to perform and not showing up. However, after lengthy discussions between his lawyer Mario Merritt and attorneys representing the promoter, whom he owed more than TT$83,000 in performance fees, the artist was allowed to go free. He paid US$6,000 in cash to the court and agreed to pay the remainder.

