Jah Cure returns to Dutch court Tuesday

Reggae artiste Jah Cure will head back to a Netherlands court Tuesday to battle for his freedom as he faces a raft of charges including attempted murder and assault.



"We don't have any updates. The trial is still scheduled for March 8th," press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service Franklin Wattimena told OBSERVER ONLINE.



He was arraigned in a Netherlands court last year, and spent his 43rd birthday as well as Christmas and New Year's Day behind bars.



Jah Cure, whose given name is Siccaturie Alcock, is facing attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault in relation to an alleged stabbing incident involving event promoter Nicardo 'Papa' Blake on October 1 at Dam Square, in the city centre of Amsterdam where he had been scheduled to perform.

He has since secured legal counsel and could face as much as 15 years if convicted.



The True Reflections singer has had previous run-ins with the law. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, rape and robbery with aggravation and following his conviction, received a 15-year sentence in 1999, but was released early in 2007 after serving eight years.

Four years later, he went on trial on drug possession charges after police found a small quantity of marijuana in the artiste's motor vehicle during a spot check in St Andrew.



Jah Cure is known for songs including Longing For, Call On Me, and Unconditional Love.