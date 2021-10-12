Jah Cure to make second court appearance in Netherlands next week

A source close to reggae singer Jah Cure has revealed that the artiste is set to make a second court appearance in the Netherlands on Monday.

Confirming that the entertainer remains behind bars today, the source said despite news circulating that the artiste may be facing attempted murder charges, there is still no official word on what charges he will answer to come next week.

Jah Cure, whose birth name is Siccaturie Alcock, has been in police custody in the European nation since the start of the month. Reports are that the singer was arrested and charged with assault following a stabbing incident involving promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake on October 1.

The Dutch police remain tightlipped on said charges as law enforcers in the European nation are still referencing their strict privacy laws when enquiries are made about the deejay.

“We are unable to give you any information. Whether he’s still in custody or not in custody, we cannot give out any information,” a representative said via phone a short while ago.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the entertainer appeared before a Dutch court last week Tuesday to answer to criminal charges resulting from the altercation.

Following the court session, the entertainer was reportedly remanded for 14 days as investigations into the matter continue.

Those 14 days are set to expire sometime next week.