Jah Vinci's 'Virgin' goes all the way

When Jah Vinci released Virgin on Christmas Eve last year, he dubbed it a gift for his fanbase. Fast-forward a year later and the single seems to be the gift that keeps on giving as the track has landed in the top spot on YouTube's annual list of top songs in the country.

Racking up more than 14 million views in the past twelve months, Virgin is the most streamed song out of the country according to YouTube charts, beating out songs like Rytikal's Chosen and Skeng's hugely popular, Gvnman Shift.

In an interview with the OBSERVER ONLINE, an overwhelmed Jah Vinci said he knew from the get-go the song would be a local hit. Pointing out that while there were many 'girls songs' saturating the local airwaves, he admitted there was none quite like Virgin.

“It wasn't just the lyrics, it was the sound and the whole delivery. A whole heap a artiste nuh really inna da lane deh, so it definitely did ago stand out from morning,” he said. “And what I think made it work even more was that people got to hear a different side of Jah Vinci. Not that mi nuh normally do girl tune but the way I did this one was definitely different. They loved it.”

The entertainer went on to say that the feat is particularly satisfying as when debates are being had about Jamaica's top artistes, his name would not normally pop up. However, he pointed out that it is not something he pays attention to.

“Mi nuh really watch dat enuh(who's on the popular artiste list) because me sure say even if me name nuh come up inna dem argument, when dem a talk bout top artiste - mi sure say if dem go a party or dem deh a dem yaad a vibe and dem need dat song fi meds to, Jah Vinci haffi inna da playlist deh. Me sure a dat,” he said.

The entertainer went on to share that what's most important for him is connecting with his fanbase.

“Yuh know how many girls tell me say Virgin make dem feel special in a way whe nuff artiste nuh do? Yuh know how much people tell me say 'bwoy Jah Vinci, your song dem get me chu a whole heap'. Me appreciate just hearing that, so me nuh really run down top ten and name-calling artiste. Mi love when people tell me say my song save dem life. A dat me listen fah and take notice of.”

Jah Vinci says he is indebted to Billboard-charting producer NotNice for his most recent successes.

The artiste shared that although he had a team before, it wasn't until he signed with NotNice Records that things began to fall into place in his career.

“A proper structure deh behind Jah Vinci now and a teamwork make the dream work. Mi did always a do me thing and mi did have a team, yes, but dem never have the know-how fi get certain things done like how NotNice have it,” he expressed. “Just like when mi just start in music, a NotNice gimme mi first big international song and dat was Watch Yuh Frens. So the partnership is everything. We have the formula man.”

NotNice agreed with this sentiment. He shared that its always a great feeling seeing the success of one's hard work.

He highlighted that they were not in the business of buying views on Youtube, therefore the song's success was organic.

“It show say the song actually connect with the fans and dem like it enough fi watch it over 14 million times. Jah Vinci is a very talented artiste but when he had hits like Watch Yuh Frens, is not like YouTube was so popular. This a di most views him get on a song in modern times and that shows say the talent is there, production was just lacking,” he told the OBSERVER ONLINE. “We zoned in on the production side of music after singing Jah Vinci to NotNice Records and it a pay off.”