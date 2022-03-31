Jahshii added to Acoustic Live line-up with Yaksta and 10Tik

Jahshii added to Acoustic Live line-up with Yaksta and 10TikThursday, March 31, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fast-rising dancehall artiste Jahshii has been added to the list of performers at an event dubbed 'Acoustic Live' at the Bamboo Splash Lawn at 90 Barbican Road on March 31.
Entertainers 10Tik and Yaksta will also be performing at an event.
READ: 10Tik, Yaksta to go live
"We added Jahshii because of the overwhelming requests from our clientele who wanted to see him on this showcase. This is going to be a dynamite show because Jahshii is a great live performer and people are excited to see him in an acoustic setting," production manager Natalee Jacas of Bamboo Splash Entertainment said.
"This will also be Yaksta's first major show in Kingston so there is a lot of interest in the show. This will be an opportunity for 10Tik to show his versatility as well," she added.
Yaksta will be backed by his band, Skalawagz while 10Tik will be backed by the Tower band.
"This is also an opportunity for Yaksta and 10Tik to perform their single, Freedom live for the first time," Jacas said.
The event will be first of many live events at the venue as there will be live showcases once a month featuring artistes such as Dre Island, Marcia Griffiths and others in coming months.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy