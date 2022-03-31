Jahshii added to Acoustic Live line-up with Yaksta and 10Tik

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fast-rising dancehall artiste Jahshii has been added to the list of performers at an event dubbed 'Acoustic Live' at the Bamboo Splash Lawn at 90 Barbican Road on March 31.

Entertainers 10Tik and Yaksta will also be performing at an event.

"We added Jahshii because of the overwhelming requests from our clientele who wanted to see him on this showcase. This is going to be a dynamite show because Jahshii is a great live performer and people are excited to see him in an acoustic setting," production manager Natalee Jacas of Bamboo Splash Entertainment said.

"This will also be Yaksta's first major show in Kingston so there is a lot of interest in the show. This will be an opportunity for 10Tik to show his versatility as well," she added.

Yaksta will be backed by his band, Skalawagz while 10Tik will be backed by the Tower band.

"This is also an opportunity for Yaksta and 10Tik to perform their single, Freedom live for the first time," Jacas said.

The event will be first of many live events at the venue as there will be live showcases once a month featuring artistes such as Dre Island, Marcia Griffiths and others in coming months.