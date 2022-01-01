Jahshii and Dane Ray granted $50,000 bail for breaching DRMA in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that dancehall entertainer Jahshii was one of two men arrested at an illegal party in Leeds, St Elizabeth on New Year's Eve.

Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, has since been granted bail in the sum of $50,000 to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 14.

A second entertainer, who is a popular producer, Waldane Hampton — more popularly known as Dane Ray — was also granted bail in the sum of $50,000.

The entertainers were charged for breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

A police source said Jahshii and Dane Ray were arrested shortly before midnight at an event dubbed Drip Fest which was held at a hotel in Leeds.

