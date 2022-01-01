Jahshii and Dane Ray granted $50,000 bail for breaching DRMA in St Elizabeth

Jahshii and Dane Ray granted $50,000 bail for breaching DRMA in St ElizabethSaturday, January 01, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have confirmed that dancehall entertainer Jahshii was one of two men arrested at an illegal party in Leeds, St Elizabeth on New Year's Eve.
Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, has since been granted bail in the sum of $50,000 to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on February 14.
A second entertainer, who is a popular producer, Waldane Hampton — more popularly known as Dane Ray — was also granted bail in the sum of $50,000.
The entertainers were charged for breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
A police source said Jahshii and Dane Ray were arrested shortly before midnight at an event dubbed Drip Fest which was held at a hotel in Leeds.
- Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy