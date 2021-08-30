Jailbreak in Port Royal

KINGSTON, Jamaica— There was a jailbreak engineered by inmates at the Port Royal Police Station lockup on Monday morning. At this time, it has not yet been ascertained how many inmates are on the run.

The Constabulary Communication Unit, the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, confirmed the jailbreak.

"We can confirm it happened, and we are compiling the information about the incident," a representative of the CCU told OBSERVER ONLINE.

OBSERVER ONLINE will have more as the story breaks