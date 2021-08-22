Jamaica's 4x100 women mine gold in under-20 world record

NAIROBI, Kenya – Jamaica's women's 4x100m team of Serena Cole, 100m champion Tina Clayton, Kerrica Hill and Tia Clayton ran an under-20 world record 42.94 seconds to win the gold medal in Sunday's final session of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Jamaican quartet showed off smooth baton changes with three members of the team from Edwin Allen High and were well clear at the final change.

The new time broke the previous World Under-20 Record 43.27 seconds set by a German team in Grosetto, Italy in 2017 and the previous Jamaican record 43.40 seconds set at the 2002 World Under-20 Championships in Kingston.

Namibia with individual sprint medallists Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi ran a national under-20 record 43.76 for the silver while Nigeria was third in 43.90 seconds.

-Paul A Reid