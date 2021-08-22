Jamaica's Jaydon Hibbert takes triple jump silver at World Athletics Under-20 Champs

Jamaica's Jaydon Hibbert takes triple jump silver at World Athletics Under-20 ChampsSunday, August 22, 2021
|
NAIROBI, Kenya – Jaydon Hibbert won Jamaica's first ever men's triple jump medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Sunday.
The 16-year-old took the silver medal with a personal best 16.05m (-01m/s) on Sunday's final day of the championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.
Hibbert, who was always in contention for a medal from the first round, improved on his personal best 16.02m which he jumped to win the NACAC Under-18 title in Costa Rica in July.
He started with 15.68m (0.3m/s) which was good for second place and his position was never threatened despite two fouls later.
Sweden's Gabriel Wallmark won the gold with a national under-20 record 16.43m (1.1m/s) while France's Simon Gore was third with 15.85m (0.7m/s).
Hibbert can conceivably compete at two more under-20 championships with the next one set for next year in Cali, Colombia and another set for 2024 when he will be 19 years old.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy