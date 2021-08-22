Jamaica's Jaydon Hibbert takes triple jump silver at World Athletics Under-20 Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya – Jaydon Hibbert won Jamaica's first ever men's triple jump medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Sunday.

The 16-year-old took the silver medal with a personal best 16.05m (-01m/s) on Sunday's final day of the championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Hibbert, who was always in contention for a medal from the first round, improved on his personal best 16.02m which he jumped to win the NACAC Under-18 title in Costa Rica in July.

He started with 15.68m (0.3m/s) which was good for second place and his position was never threatened despite two fouls later.

Sweden's Gabriel Wallmark won the gold with a national under-20 record 16.43m (1.1m/s) while France's Simon Gore was third with 15.85m (0.7m/s).

Hibbert can conceivably compete at two more under-20 championships with the next one set for next year in Cali, Colombia and another set for 2024 when he will be 19 years old.

-Paul A Reid