Jamaica's Winter Olympics campaign ends as 4-man bobsled finish 28th

Jamaica's Winter Olympics campaign ends as 4-man bobsled finish 28thSunday, February 20, 2022
|
BEIJING, China – Jamaica's Winter Olympics campaign ended Saturday night (Jamaica time) as the four-man bobsleigh team failed to make it to the fourth run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.
With only the top 20 sleds advancing to the medal round, the Jamaican team of Shanwayne Stephens, Rolando Reid, Matthew Wekpe and Ashley Watson failed to better their 28th position in the third run.
They were clocked in 1:01:23 for the third round, a combined time of 3:03:42 and 8.25 seconds off the lead and 4.55 seconds off the 20th spot held by the Brazilian sled, driven by Edson Luques Bindilatti who is participating in his fifth Olympic Games.
Jamaica qualified for a record three sled events as well as Alpine Skiing for the first time at the Games.
Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian finished 19th of 20 participants in the first ever monobob competition; the two-man team of Stephens and Nimroy Turgott finished 30th in their event; and skier Benjamin Alexander was 46th in the Alpine Skiing event, completing both runs, with another 41 skiers failing to finish the event.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy