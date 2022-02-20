Jamaica's Winter Olympics campaign ends as 4-man bobsled finish 28th

BEIJING, China – Jamaica's Winter Olympics campaign ended Saturday night (Jamaica time) as the four-man bobsleigh team failed to make it to the fourth run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.

With only the top 20 sleds advancing to the medal round, the Jamaican team of Shanwayne Stephens, Rolando Reid, Matthew Wekpe and Ashley Watson failed to better their 28th position in the third run.

They were clocked in 1:01:23 for the third round, a combined time of 3:03:42 and 8.25 seconds off the lead and 4.55 seconds off the 20th spot held by the Brazilian sled, driven by Edson Luques Bindilatti who is participating in his fifth Olympic Games.

Jamaica qualified for a record three sled events as well as Alpine Skiing for the first time at the Games.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian finished 19th of 20 participants in the first ever monobob competition; the two-man team of Stephens and Nimroy Turgott finished 30th in their event; and skier Benjamin Alexander was 46th in the Alpine Skiing event, completing both runs, with another 41 skiers failing to finish the event.

-Paul A Reid