Jamaica's under-20 women miss out on podium in 400m hurdles

NAIROBI, Kenya – Jamaica failed to medal in the women's 400m hurdles for the first time in three World Athletics Under-20 Championships after Moeisha Bridgen finished seventh in the final at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday's final day of the competition.

Bridgen, who was in lane eight, had a good start and led the race for up to 250 metres. However, she ran out of steam and faded to the back of the pack, running 58.64 seconds.

The other Jamaican and gold medal favourite, Garriel Whyte, who had the fastest time going into the final, became the third Jamaican to fail to show up for a final in the last two days of the competition – Onieka McAnuff and Oneka Wilson both failed to report to the starter in the women's 400m and 100m hurdles finals, respectively, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Finland's Heidi Salminen won the gold medal in 56.94 seconds; France's Ludivine Aubert took the silver in 57.16 seconds and Canada's Savannah Sutherland the bronze in 57.27 seconds, all personal best times.

-Paul A Reid