Jamaica, USA all tied up at halftime in World Cup qualifier

TEXAS, USA – Jamaica and the USA remain tied at nil all in their final-stage Concacaf World Cup qualifying encounter at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

After a nervy start, which saw Jamaica defender Kemar Lawrence lucky to escape a red card after tugging down Paula Arriola with just the goalkeeper to beat, the Reggae Boyz held their composure and took the fight to the Americans in an even affair.

The Reggae Boyz, who are currently bottom of the table on one point in the final-stage Concacaf qualifying octagonal, are without several top players including Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey.