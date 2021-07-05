Jamaica, US update protocols under Shiprider Agreement

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaican Government has entered into new protocols with its United States counterpart under the Shiprider Agreement.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, said the new protocols became effective on June 16, 2021. She was updating the Senate by way of a statement on Friday.

She had notified the Senate in February that work was underway towards finalising the operational protocols associated with implementation of the Agreement between the two countries.

She said Jamaican officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and National Security, the Attorney-General's Chambers, The Jamaica Defence Force and the Director of Public Prosecutions met with senior US officials on March 24 to iron out outstanding matters.

“Following further exchanges, both sides agreed on changes to the operational protocols necessary to improve the functioning of the Agreement. These new procedures became effective as of June 16, 2021,” Johnson Smith said.

“With the finalisation of the operational protocols, both parties stand to benefit from improvement in the sharing of critical information and in the process of interception of vessels suspected of being involved in drug-related criminal activities at sea.

“The protocols also allow the Government of Jamaica to achieve its goals of strengthening the fight against illicit drug-related activities, while at the same time protecting the interests of Jamaican citizens who may be intercepted at sea, pursuant to the Agreement. It is hoped that with these improved procedures, the challenges experienced in the recent cases will not be repeated,” Johnson Smith added.