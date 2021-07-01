Jamaica-born hairdresser receives support in deportation case

BRISTOL, United Kingdom— One of Bristol's best-known young hairdressers, Anthonell Peccoo has received tremendous support from over 30,000 people who are hoping that by signing a petition he can be saved from deportation to Jamaica.

According to Bristol24/7, Peccoo, who is also known as Toni, arrived in the UK as a young child and at the age of six went into care with family members.

But the 26-year-old has never been granted British citizenship so cannot legally work or claim benefits, and he has also spent time in prison.

Reports from Bristol 24/7 is that in 2018 after Peccoo was released from HMP Bristol in Horfield, he opened his own barbershop on Stokes Croft, a social enterprise called The Second Combing.

However, Peccoo's time in prison could count against him when his immigration case comes to be decided in July, having been convicted on drugs charges and grievous bodily harm (GBH) after he was attacked while dealing drugs.

The petition states, “We are calling to stop the deportation of our close friend Anthonell Peccoo, a prominent figure in the Bristol community who has earned every right to be formally recognised as a member of the British Community and be given the permission to utilise the entitlements that the UK Government has to offer.

“In July, the court will decide whether Anthonell is to be deported to Jamaica, a country in which he has no family and hasn't returned to since 2001 which would leave him on his own in an unfamiliar country.”

Without UK citizenship, employment for Peccoo has been very difficult but the petition says that “nevertheless he remains deeply involved in community projects; contributing to campaigns for the improvement of youth centres and providing food, care and guidance for those struggling with homelessness, addiction and unemployment as well as participation in several fundraising organisations.

“Anthonell has also gone on to independently establish himself as Bristol's most promising young hairdressers and runs The Second Combing, a charity which provides haircuts for the less fortunate.

“We are calling for Priti Patel and Boris Johnson to stop the deportation of Anthonell. To deport him because of crimes he has already served his sentence and probation for is grossly unfair.”

A mural of Anthonell Peccoo has also been painted on Turbo Island to raise awareness of his plight.