Jamaica 0:1 Costa Rica: Reggae Boyz out of Qatar World Cup

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Reggae Boyz' miserable run in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying continued Wednesday as they lost to Costa Rica 1-0 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Joel Campbell scored the winning goal for Costa Rica in the 62nd minute.

It was the national senior footballers' third consecutive defeat and confirmation that Jamaica will not be represented in Qatar at the global showpiece later in 2022.

More details later.