Jamaica 0 – 0 Canada: Reggae Boyz player ratings from stalemate

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz and Canada played out a nil all draw in their Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium in Jamaica on Sunday. Here are my player ratings for the game.

Andre Blake: 6.5 – Had his usual good game and had to pull off one particularly great save in the second half to keep his team in the contest.

Adrian Marriapa: 6- Was for the most part solid in defense, though he was exposed a few times.

Alvas Powell: 5.5 – Held his own in an unfamiliar position, however got injured in the game and had to be substituted.

Oniel Fisher: 5.5 - Put in an efficient performance at right back. Played it safe and didn't do too much attacking.

Kemar Lawrence: 6 - Played a much improved game than against the USA, plus his crosses gave the Canadians a few challenges.

Anthony Grant: 6.5 – One of our better player on the night. Played a solid game in midfield and provided much protection for the back four and even some support in our limited attacking game.

Jevaughn Watson: 5.5 - Was active but seemed to be very limited in certain aspects of the game. He seems to be trusted by the coach to carry out a job.

Kemar Roofe: 5 - I really don't see where he is fitting into the team. I believe he had a poor game.

Junior Flemmings: 5.5 - In this round of games, he just doesn't seem to be at the same level as in the previous round, but he's still a valuable member of this group.

Bobby Reid: 5- Has still not shown up for the Boyz in these qualifiers. I still don't understand why he is still a starter as he has offered little since the start of the octagonal.

Shamar Nicholson: 5.5 - Had an ordinary game, which was disappointing even though there wasn't much service to him.

Devon Williams: 5.5 - Was efficient, played simple passes and made sure we had coverage in front of the defense. Not much in the attacking front but played his role well.

Andre Gray: 5 - Tried to be a presence in the Canadian box but again few balls came to him hence never really made much impact on the game.

Jamal Lowe: 5 - Tried to bring more energy to the team but wasn't very successful and got very few touches of the ball in the opponent's half.

Javon East: 5 - Normally affects the game when brought on but this game wasn't one as the team seemed to have shut down and tried to hold on for a point.

Coach Theodore Whitmore: 5 – Seemed to have approached this game not to lose hence the team was very clueless in attack and seemed like they were playing in fear of the Canadians who tried to score and win the game while we tried to hold on. We can't play like this and qualify for the World Cup. We play every game like we are afraid of the opposing team or we are hoping for a player to do something miraculous for us to score much less win the game. I see trouble ahead.

Nicholas Stewart is a KSAFA Major League winning coach and two-time 'Coach of the Year'. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has coached Olympic Gardens FC, Allman/Woodford, Pembroke Hall and Camperdown High among other teams. You can contact him at pacdifirst@gmail.com.