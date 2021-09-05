Jamaica 0 – 3 Panama: Lacklustre Reggae Boyz hammered by Los Canaleros

Jamaica 0 – 3 Panama: Lacklustre Reggae Boyz hammered by Los CanalerosSunday, September 05, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz went down to a second consecutive defeat in Concacaf World Cup qualifying on Sunday, when they were whipped 0 - 3 by Panama at the National Stadium in Kingston.
Goals from Andres Andrade in the 14th minute and Rolando Blackburn in the 39th gave the Central Americans a well-deserved advantage at the break before Cecilio Waterman wrapped up a valuable three points on the road for Los Canaleros.
The result means Jamaica remain stuck at the bottom of the eight-team final round on zero points while Panama go top on four points after two games, at least temporarily with other group matches scheduled to be completed later Sunday.
