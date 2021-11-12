Jamaica 1 – 1 El Salvador: Reggae Boyz let lead slip late in draw

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – Michail Antonio got his maiden goal for Jamaica but the Reggae Boyz were held to a 1-1 draw by El Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlan Friday night.

West Ham United striker Antonio went on as a second-half substitute and struck in the 82nd minute to stun the hosts.

But Alex Roldan headed in the equaliser in minute 90 as El Salvador secured a share of the spoils.

With the result both teams are locked on six points from seven matches.

The first half was largely a nervous affair as the sides appeared ultra-wary of making a fatal error.

But it sprung to life close to the half-time break when Alexander Larin and Brayan Landaverde both crashed long-range efforts onto Andre Blake's cross bar only seconds apart.

El Salvador held the upper hand for most of the second half. But Antonio's individual brilliance put the Boyz ahead with eight minutes remaining, the striker powering past two defenders before chipping the ball over advancing goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez.

El Salvador poured forward seeking the equaliser and got it when Roldan rose highest to plant a header past 'keeper Andre Blake.

Sanjay Myers