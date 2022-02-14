Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation gets boost

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum has announced its support of the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.

This partnership, alongside its sponsorship of Reggae Month, marks another cultural milestone for Wray Rum as Jamaica marks its 60th anniversary of Independence.

Commenting on the recent partnership with the Bobsleigh team, Marketing Director of J Wray & Nephew Limited, Pietro Gramegna, said his team is honoured to lend its support to the Federation.

“Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum is an integral part of the fabric of Jamaican culture, and we believe that it is important for us to lend our support to events that inspire Jamaicans and add to nation building. We are proud to back the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and look forward to great things from the federation and its team in its current and upcoming events,” Gramegna said.

The Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation, led by CEO and President Nelson 'Chris' Stokes, a member of the original 1988 Jamaican bobsleigh team, is happy for the support.

“When the Jamaica Bobsleigh programme just started and we needed companies that believed in us, J Wray & Nephew were there. They showed the way to the possibility that premium Jamaica products can be world class and gave us the opportunity to be world class also. We welcome them back on board as we go on a new journey of home-grown global excellence,” Stokes noted.

The current Jamaica Bobsleigh Team includes pilots Shanwayne Stephens, Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, Carrie Russell and push athletes Matthew Wepke, Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson Nimroy Turgott, Shadae Green and Audra Segree.

The team is led by President/CEO, Stokes, who has been an active member of the Jamaica Bobsleigh Team since its inception in 1988, and was part of the Olympic team which inspired the ever-popular 1993 film, Cool Runnings.