Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation launches gofundme ahead of Winter Olympics

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation has launched a gofundme campaign to raise funds to purchase bobsleighs as the team looks forward to taking part in the 2022 Winter Olympics which will be held in Beijing, China.

“We qualified a skeleton athlete and our first women's team for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. Since then, we have used the pandemic as a springboard and not as an obstacle to our success.

“Last season we had historic medal finishes in the Monobob event, and our men's team returned to the World Cup circuit and to the marquee 4-man event after an absence of many years,” the petition said.

“Our athletes are among the best in the world but to win in bobsleigh we need the best equipment,” said Chris Stokes, member of Jamaica's original bobsleigh team and Chairman and CEO of Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

According to the online petition the total amount being requested is US$194,000 in order to purchase two MonoBobs, and one 4-man bobsleigh.

Visit link to contribute: https://gofund.me/85eff10a