Jamaica Broilers says no chicken shortage

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Broilers has released a statement opposing allegations made by KFC Jamaica through social media on Friday that due to a shortage of chicken products customers may experience availability issues with some meals served at the fast food chain.

“The Best Dressed Chicken would like to assure the public that there is no chicken shortage, contrary to a social media post by KFC,” Jamaica Broilers stated.

“We are currently upgrading our systems to offer even better service to all our customers. Regrettably, the transition to the new system has resulted in some customers receiving reduced quantities of our products,” Jamaica Broilers added.

Previously, KFC Jamaica had tweeted stating: “To our valued customers, due to significant supply challenges at our sole chicken supplier Jamaica Broilers, we will be experiencing unforeseen shortages on chicken products.”

