Jamaica Broilers says no chicken shortage

Jamaica Broilers says no chicken shortageFriday, February 04, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Broilers has released a statement opposing allegations made by KFC Jamaica through social media on Friday that due to a shortage of chicken products customers may experience availability issues with some meals served at the fast food chain.
“The Best Dressed Chicken would like to assure the public that there is no chicken shortage, contrary to a social media post by KFC,” Jamaica Broilers stated.
“We are currently upgrading our systems to offer even better service to all our customers. Regrettably, the transition to the new system has resulted in some customers receiving reduced quantities of our products,” Jamaica Broilers added.
Previously, KFC Jamaica had tweeted stating: “To our valued customers, due to significant supply challenges at our sole chicken supplier Jamaica Broilers, we will be experiencing unforeseen shortages on chicken products.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy