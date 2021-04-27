Jamaica CAUSE supports call for George Wright's resignation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica CAUSE has added its voice to the calls for Member of Parliament George Wright to resign following a viral video, which showed a man — allegedly Wright — hitting a woman repeatedly, and at some point using an object to assist with his assault.

Wright has neither confirmed nor denied that he is the person seen in the video. Police have also indicated that they have closed their investigation into the matter due to a lack of evidence. It was, however, confirmed by the police that Wright and businesswoman Tannisha Singh had both made independent reports of a physical altercation on the afternoon of April 6, 2021.

In a statement, Jamaica CAUSE said: “Unfortunately, such cruel and inhumane action has become embedded in our society and is prevalent in many sectors of our society, including law enforcement, politics and the church. However, with the advent of social media, video recordings of these incidents are being used as evidence against the perpetrators.”

“Such violence and beating being portrayed in the public space sends a wrong message to our children, many of whom have been enduring pain and suffering in their homes most of their lives,” said Bishop Dr Alvin Bailey, chairman of Jamaica CAUSE.

He noted that until now, most of the violent beatings were mainly confined to inside the homes and the victims were too embarrassed or afraid to go public or seek help.

“It is a fact that many Jamaican women have been enduring years of beatings from their spouses in conjugal or visiting relationships, in order to benefit financially to care for their children.

“Also in many communities a man seen publicly beating his partner, because he disapproved of her actions, was a show of masculinity and would get the community's approval if she was found to be disrespectful to him or unfaithful,” Bishop Dr Bailey noted.

He said the matter of violence has been compounded by the fact that in a number of cases, the victims of violence are not supported by lawmakers, some of whom make light of the situation whenever they turn up at police stations to make a report. Silence on the part of women victims in positions of influence and affluence has also added to the dilemma, which now exists, Bishop Dr Bailey said.

Advocate groups and individuals have publicly called for the MPs resignation. The Jamaica Labour Party has also instructed Wright to sit in Parliament as an independent member and has stripped him of all party functions.

Read: More Pressure

“The role of the men in our society is to guard and protect our women and children in circumstances where even their lives could be in danger. So how can such action, where a stool is used with full masculine force to hit a woman multiple times, be brushed aside by the lawmakers and the politico on a point of technicality?” Bishop Bailey asked.

“We believe that if the member of Parliament is to salvage any decency and respectability that got him to the position of a representative of his constituency, he should do the honourable thing and resign from that position…and do so now,” said the chairman of Jamaica CAUSE.

The group further demanded that Prime Minister Andrew Holness personally pilot the relevant Bill through Parliament to protect women and children from violent attacks.

“We strongly support legislation that will hold these men accountable and culpable especially if they occupy public offices or positions of trust,” said Bishop Dr Bailey.