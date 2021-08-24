Jamaica Council of Churches encourages COVID vaccination

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) is encouraging all Jamaicans who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as it is possible, sparing no effort or cost.

The advice comes during the vibrant debate which has ensued due to concerns about vaccinations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the council said the experts in epidemiology tell us that the most effective way to overcome the present distresses with the COVID-19 pandemic is the inoculation of a majority of the population.

The JCC said that, according to experts, all of the vaccines which have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) are safe and effective in combating the COVID-19 disease, including the Delta variant, which was recently confirmed to be present among us.

It added that scientific data indicate, with a high level of certainty, that the individuals who are at greatest risk of severe sickness and/or death are the unvaccinated.

“While we affirm the right of all persons to their opinions and freedom of expression, the Council nonetheless encourages decent and respectful conversation which is undergirded by truth, on all matters of national interest, especially the present and urgent concern regarding vaccinations. The Council therefore takes this opportunity to state its position and to provide pastoral guidance on the deployment of vaccinations in our nation. This is rooted in our understanding that science is a gift from God and is an indispensable component of our nation's capability to ensure a good quality of life for its people and the ordering of our society,” the Council stated.

“We therefore implore, beseech and encourage all Jamaicans who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as it is possible, sparing no effort or cost.”

In addition, the JCC encouraged continued adherence to the long-established protocols of wearing a mask, physical distancing and hand sanitisation, as they continue to prove to be effective and useful for the preservation of life.

“Our understanding of the sanctity of life demands that we work in personal and communal settings to preserve life and the quality of life. Indeed, scripture tells us that it is God's will that we 'have life, and have it abundantly' (John 10:10). In addition, we affirm the social ethic of the Bible which, among other imperatives, urges us to always act in ways that serve the common good. 'Love your neighbour as yourself' (Mark 12:31),” the Council said.