Jamaica Customs CEO declares 'war on illegal guns'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — CEO/Commissioner of the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Velma Ricketts Walker says the agency is 'declaring war on illegal guns' entering the country.

Her statement came on the heels of a major gun, ammunition, and drug seizure on Friday in which a total of 18 pistols and three high-powered rifles including marijuana and methenamine were discovered concealed in barrels at a warehouse in Kingston during a customs inspection.

This is the second major seizure by the agency since the beginning of March.

Commenting on the seizure, Ricketts Walker said the agency has "declared war on illegal guns and the perpetrators involved in this criminal activity".

According to the agency's head, improvements to internal operations at the JCA have increased the agency's capacity to successfully fight the illegal importation of contraband.

"The JCA has made significant investments in improving its enforcement and technological capabilities in protecting our borders and will be further improving these capabilities in the near future," she added.

However, Ricketts Walker noted that the high level of vigilance of customs officers has forced criminals to use new strategies.

"These criminals are forced to use innovative deep concealment techniques, which is indicative of the high scrutiny of Customs.

"With the new thrust by the prime minister to 'get every illegal and unregulated gun,' the agency has increased its partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and will continue our [JCA] vigilance," Ricketts Walker said.

She added that commendation must be given to staff for their vigilance, which has returned successful detections.

JCA officers screen people, vehicles, and goods entering Jamaica while facilitating legitimate travel and trade.