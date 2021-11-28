Jamaica Education Transformation Commission submits report to Cabinet

Jamaica Education Transformation Commission submits report to CabinetSunday, November 28, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica- Chairman of the Education Transformation Commission, Professor Orlando Patterson, has submitted a report to Cabinet detailing the findings from its study assessing the country's public education system.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement today during his address to the 78th annual conference of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). It is the first digital conference of the labour party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Education Transformation Commission, established by Holness in March 2020, was not only tasked with assessing the country's public education system, but also to make recommendations that will improve the education system.
“Cabinet is now reviewing the findings and recommendations and very shortly the report will be made public for discussion with stakeholders,” the prime minister shared Sunday afternoon.
“I want it to be clearly understood that we intend to implement the agreed recommendations for true transformation of the system for the benefit of our children.”
Additionally, Holness advised that the commission remains empanelled and is now undertaking a detailed study of technical and vocational education and the HEART Trust/NSTA. He also noted that the HEART Trust is a critical organisation for Jamaica's technical educational development.
Holness said the government was making improvements across the education system in anticipation of the full return to school. He further stated that the measures being implemented will aid in the recovery from learning loss.
“I give the parents of Jamaica my commitment, we will not let your children lose and suffer because of the pandemic; we will do all in our power to ensure that they get the best education possible,” Holness stated.
The prime minister announced the Commission on Education during his 2020/21 Budget presentation in the House of Representatives on March 19, 2020.
“The terms of reference of the Commission will be to comprehensively review and assess Jamaica's education system, including its structure, operation, and processes, to recommend an action plan for change,” he explained then.
Holness said the action plan should set out specific legislative policy, structural or other changes necessary to create a world-class educational system, geared towards enabling Jamaicans to fulfil their potential and develop the skill base and human capital required for Jamaica to compete successfully in the 21st century global economy.
