Jamaica Energy Partners Group on target to plant 2,100 seedlings on newly adopted hillside

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Energy Partners Group planted 205 Cedar and Jamaican Mahogany seedlings at the company's newly acquired 2.5 hectares of land in the Blue Mountain 2 Forest Reserve on Saturday, October 2.

The planting was done in honour of National Tree Planting Day which is observed on the first Friday in October.

In partnership with the National Forestry Department 'Adopt a Hillside' Programme, Jamaica Energy Partners intends to plant the balance of the targeted 2,100 trees by the end of this week — a total investment of over $1.7 million.

The team consisted of almost 50 individuals, which comprised JEP Group scholarship recipients and employees from Jamaica Energy Partners, West Kingston Power Partners and Jamaica Private Power Company.

The trees, which are indigenous to Jamaica, will protect the fauna and flora in the area while reducing the island's carbon footprint and purifying the air — a means of combatting climate change for an overall sustainable environment.

“Tree planting has been a major initiative under the Jamaica Energy Partners' Corporate Social Responsibility portfolio since 2009. To date, the company has planted over 4,000 trees, and we are excited to complete the newly adopted site. Preserving the country's natural resources is important to us, as well as educating our communities about the significance of planting trees, which we do via our social media platforms (@jamaicaenergypartners),” President and CEO of the Jamaica Energy Partners Group, Wayne McKenzie, said.

Meanwhile, Senior Director at the National Forestry Department, Davia Carty, thanked Jamaica Energy Partners for consistently participating in tree planting activities saying, “You are one of 20 corporate companies that we have worked with over the years under this initiative.”

The planted trees will be maintained and nurtured by the National Forestry Department for the next three years. After that period, the indigenous trees are expected to be sustainable on their own.

Last year, the group planted 200 Blue Mahoe seedlings at Holywell Recreational Park.