Jamaica Football team to leave for El Salvador on Monday

Jamaica Football team to leave for El Salvador on MondaySaturday, November 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica's senior national men's football team will leave the island for El Salvador on Monday, November 8.
According to a release from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), this will give coach Theodore Whitmore three days to work with the players before their World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Friday, November 12.
The players based in Europe are scheduled to arrive at the Norman Manley Airport in Kingston at 4:30 pm on Monday, where they will join the local delegation on a charter leaving at 7:00 pm.
The players based in the United States (and Costa Rica) will fly directly to San Salvador on the same afternoon.
Dillon Barnes and Andre Gray who are injured have been replaced by Dwayne Miller and Javain Brown respectively.
Jamaica will return to the island by charter on Saturday 13th before taking on the United States on Tuesday, November 16, at the National Stadium where a maximum of 5000 vaccinated spectators are expected to attend.
