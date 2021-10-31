Jamaica Post to be transformed says postmaster general

Postmaster General, Lincoln Allen announced that plans are in place to transform the postal service, making it more efficient, profitable and customer centric.

Allen was speaking at Jamaica Post's 350th Anniversary Stamp launch, at the Post and Telecommunications Department in Kingston on Friday.

He noted that through its nine strategic objectives, Jamaica Post has commenced the journey to rebrand, retool and reposition the organisation.

“We have started to renovate some of our locations and strengthen our IT (Information Technology) infrastructure. We intend to improve our communication with our stakeholders, with the introduction of a new PBX system, as well as with the strengthening of our customer service capacity within the department,” Allen stated.

The postmaster general also confirmed that the premium service offerings will be enhanced and expanded, as “we invest heavily in building capacity.”

Adding that the department was deliberate in the choice of images depicted in the set of stamps used for the 350th anniversary observance, Allen also said, “This stamp set provides a glimpse of the past, reflects the present, and signals the future for Jamaica Post.”

He explained that the set encompasses iconic stamps depicting the early modes of transportation, employees and buildings, and transitions to the present by portraying the use of modern facilities, such as mobile modes of delivery, upgraded properties, among other things.

In 1671, Jamaica became the first British colony to establish a post office, influenced by the booming sugar industry. Jamaica Post currently operates from over 200 locations across the island.

