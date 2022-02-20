Jamaica Premier League: Vere upset Cavalier, Arnett beat Montego Bay

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Vere United upset defending champions Cavalier FC 1-0 while nine-man Arnett Gardens beat Montego Bay United 3-1 with two goals from Marlon Allen in Jamaica Premier League action at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

It was Vere United's second win as they snapped a two-game losing streak and moved into sixth place while Arnett Gardens prevailed over Montego Bay despite ending the game with nine players after two were sent off.

The Donovan Duckie-coached Vere United got their lone goal from the penalty spot, Javier Brown converting in the 33rd minute.

In an eventful second game of the double header, Arnett Gardens won back to back games and improved to third place on 11 points but lost Kemoy Slowley and Gerald Neil to red cards.

The south St Andrew team got off to a fast start as Allen grabbed two goals in the first half hour of the game – in the 16th and 23rd minutes.

Lodrick Haughton pulled one back for MBU, scoring his third goal of the season in his second start.

Kemoy Slowley was sent off before the halftime break after he picked up his second yellow card. But, despite being a man down, Arnett Gardens restored their two goal lead in the second half when Ezran Simpson made the score 3-1.

Arnett was to lose yet another player when Gerald Neil Jnr was sent off late in the game for a vicious tackle on a MBU player.

-Paul A Reid