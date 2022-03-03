Jamaica Producers Group recovers from COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Producers Group (JPG) continues its recovery from the negative effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic reporting a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The overall financial results reflected a full recovery from the challenges associated with the pandemic, demonstrating that JPG has emerged from the crisis with an even stronger and more resilient multinational business portfolio. JPG posted an admirable consolidated profit of $3.82 billion in 2021.

Relative to 2019, the group increased profit attributable to shareholders by 53 per cent to $1.84 billion and benefitted from a 19 per cent increase in revenues to $25 billion. At the same time, JPG grew shareholder profits by 161 per cent (after excluding the 2020 one-off gain on disposal of an associated company interest in SAJE Logistics Infrastructure Limited). JPG's 2021 revenues were up 19 per cent relative to the prior year.

This result demonstrates the full recovery and resilience of the business. JPG CEO, Jeffrey Hall, was excited at the performance, noting that, “both of our business lines made strong moves to diversify both geographically and by product or service line. The group made a transformational acquisition of Geest Line. Geest specialises in the transportation of refrigerated cargo to Europe and the movement of general cargo and vehicles to the Caribbean.

Geest Line is a UK-based joint venture shipping line that operates five ships that call Colombia, the Dominican Republic, the Eastern Caribbean and Europe, calling in the UK and the Netherlands. He stated that, “this transaction has made a positive impact on our business performance, but also gave us a platform for growth in our food and drink business.”

In addition to the acquisition of Geest, JGP executed important acquisitions and business development initiatives in its Food & Drink Division including the acquisition of a joint venture interest in Grupo Alaska, a producer of bottled water and ice in the Dominican Republic. This business will allow the group to tap into one of the largest consumer markets in the Caribbean, which is the Dominican Republic.

According to Hall, “our acquisition of CoBeverage Labs SL (CoBeverage), an emerging fresh juice manufacturer operating in Spain, also provided a growth opportunity for our European juice business — already an important and stable part of our earnings base in food and drink. We already have a strong platform in the Netherlands that serves Germany and Scandinavia, some parts of Eastern Europe and the Nordic countries. With the joint venture acquisition in fresh juice in Barcelona, we now have a beach head to target the Southern European market as well. Our core fresh juice business also showed improved revenue and profits in 2021.”

JPG is admitting its current economic environment is still being affected by inflation and disruptions to global trade and supply chains. However, the JPG CEO is trumpeting that the group's success was achieved despite these constraints.

This achievement has given JPG confidence in its decision to acquire, build and operate a diverse portfolio of food & drink and logistics & infrastructure businesses in Europe and the Caribbean, as well as in related markets in North America. Importantly, JPG has done this while building a strong balance sheet, maintaining a high degree of liquidity, and installing strong governance and financial controls.

As at the end of 2021, the group's consolidated holdings of cash and marketable securities stood at $12.01 billion. During the course of this year JPG's business development program will continue to boldly emphasise value-based acquisitions and investments in fresh juices (typically with a European nexus), specialty food and drink (typically with a Caribbean nexus), and global logistics enterprises (typically with a Caribbean nexus).

JPG's primary businesses are specialty food and drink as well as logistics and infrastructure. Its logistics interests include Kingston Wharves Limited, the Caribbean's leading multipurpose port and logistics provider, Geest Line Limited, a UK-based shipping line connecting European, Caribbean and Latin America markets, and JP Shipping Services a freight forwarding and logistics enterprise based in the UK.

JPG is the joint venture holder of Grupo Alaska, an ice and water company in the Dominican Republic.