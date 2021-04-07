Jamaica Stock Exchange closing early Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) has announced an early trading market closure for Friday, April 9.

It said the trading hours for its markets will be 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

The JSE said this change is to facilitate Friday's 12:00 noon business closure in keeping with the Government's directive due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JSE apologised for any inconvenience the early closure may cause.