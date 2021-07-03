Jamaica achieves target for mother-to-child transmission of HIV - Longmore

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- Government Senator, Dr Saphire Longmore, has highlighted that Jamaica achieved its target for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV with a rate of 1.2 per cent in 2020.

Longmore, a medical doctor by training, pointed to the statistics as she made her contribution to the 2021/2022 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday.

Longmore noted that the National HIV/STI Programme continued to affect lives with an estimated prevalence of 1.4 per cent among the general population.

She pointed out that the transmission rate was higher in at risk groups, with a 2017 survey showing that two per cent of female sex workers were infected with HIV and approximately one in every three men who had sex with men were carrying the virus.

A 2018 survey found that approximately 6.9 per cent of prison inmates were HIV positive while a 2015 survey among homeless persons identified that up to 13.9 per cent of them were infected with the virus.

On the bright side, Longmore noted that the mortality rate from AIDS in Jamaica had declined from 17.6 per cent per 100,000 in 2011 to 13.6 per per 100,000 in 2016.

Some 32,000 people were living with HIV in Jamaica at the end of 2020.