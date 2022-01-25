Jamaica added to CDC's list of destinations with highest travel risk

Jamaica is now among 15 new territories globally to be added to level four of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel advisory list.

Last week, 22 destinations were added to Level 4 making them 'high-risk' travel spots.

The CDC places a destination at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days. The CDC advises travellers to avoid travel to Level 4 countries.

Jamaica joins the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe and Saint Martin as the newest Caribbean nations on the list.

Other popular Caribbean destinations that were already at Level 4 include; Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Curaçao and Turks and Caicos.

Two mainland countries with Caribbean coastlines -- Costa Rica in Central America and Colombia in South America -- are on Level 4 as well.

Other notable travel hot spots added to Level 4 this week are Peru, home to Machu Picchu, and the United Arab Emirates, where Dubai is located.

Last week, 14 of the 15 destinations were on Level 3, which is considered "high" risk for COVID-19.

The Level 4 list now contains almost 120 places up from 80 in early January.

Earlier this month, the US Department of State advised its citizens against travel to Jamaica due to crime and COVID-19 related conditions.

