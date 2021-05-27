Jamaica among destinations a travel expert says should be on UK's green list

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A travel expert says holiday hotspots like Jamaica, Barbados, Malta and the Canary and Balearic islands should all be moved onto the United Kingdom's green list immediately based on their current infection and vaccination rates.

Paul Charles, chief executive at The PC Agency in the UK, also said Grenada, Morocco and Finland should be moved from orange to green, based on "official sources from various governments," reported MailOnline in an article today.

It said the UK government gives a traffic light ranking to each country based on a complex raft of data, including test rates per 100,000 and the ability to do regular genomic sequencing to check for variants.

However, officials have not made public the benchmark number of positive tests per 100,000 a country must not breach to be ranked green, making it difficult to compare the system with unofficial alternatives, continued the article.

Charles revealed that "several criteria determine a country's colour", but only it's 14-day infection rate and an ability to regularly check for new variants is key.

"We have added the additional column showing what countries should be on the green list based at looking at the infection rates and the percentage of the population who have been vaccinated in each country.

"The benchmarks we have used are based on knowledge gathered from official sources both in the UK and other countries," he told the MailOnline.

