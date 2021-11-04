Jamaica among five pioneer countries selected to access finance for climate projects

GLASGOW, Scotland — Jamaica is among one of five pioneer countries selected by the Taskforce on Access to Climate Finance for support in accessing finance for climate projects.

The other countries to also benefit from this venture are Bangladesh, Fiji, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

The minister is among the Jamaican delegation, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, attending the 26th United Nation's Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Charles Jr said the selection of Jamaica by the task force will facilitate, among other things, the "breaking down of those barriers that we have had in getting that money to work for our people".

"This is big, big news. I know that when people hear about climate change or climate finance it's not connecting to your life. Let me tell you, when you think about Hellshire; when you think about your own community, [and] fishing villages; when you think about the farming in Jamaica and the problems that you have in terms of flooding and drought and those other issues," he explained.

According to the minister, those climate issues will now be tackled with access to funding now being available.

"We're talking about Jamaica being a country now that has been identified to see how the money that is in the international community can reach to our communities in time with a purpose to make a difference to how we live, and how we go about our business, in making money to send more Jamaicans school, make our communities safer and make us achieve our vision 2030," he elaborated.

Charles Jr, in the meantime, said this was a big achievement for Jamaica arising from its participation in COP26.

It is against that background why the minister stressed that the island has to make the "best" use of the opportunity.

"We have to make sure that we do this not just for Jamaica, but we are with Fiji [and] the small island states of the five [countries selected] that are now going to be used as pilots to see how exactly we can make... the money that they have work for the people," he disclosed.