Jamaica and Canada battle to draw in World Cup qualifier

Jamaica and Canada battle to draw in World Cup qualifierSunday, October 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica drew 0-0 with Canada at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday as the Reggae Boyz failed to get the win they desperately needed to boost their World Cup qualifying campaign.
The draw leaves Jamaica rooted at the bottom of the final-stage Concacaf World Cup qualifying octagonal with two points from five games.
After an even first half, Jamaica came closest to scoring early in the second stanza when Junior Flemmings hit the post with a header.
In the 60th minute, Reggae Boyz custodian Andre Blake pulled off a remarkable save after Alphonso Davies crossed to Liam Millar with seemingly an open net, but Blake recovered to deny what seemed like a certain goal.
Both teams pushed for a breakthrough but neither was able to break the deadlock.
In their next qualifier on Wednesday, Jamaica face Honduras in San Pedro Sula while Canada face Panama in Toronto.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy