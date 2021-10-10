Jamaica and Canada battle to draw in World Cup qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica drew 0-0 with Canada at the National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday as the Reggae Boyz failed to get the win they desperately needed to boost their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The draw leaves Jamaica rooted at the bottom of the final-stage Concacaf World Cup qualifying octagonal with two points from five games.

After an even first half, Jamaica came closest to scoring early in the second stanza when Junior Flemmings hit the post with a header.

In the 60th minute, Reggae Boyz custodian Andre Blake pulled off a remarkable save after Alphonso Davies crossed to Liam Millar with seemingly an open net, but Blake recovered to deny what seemed like a certain goal.

Both teams pushed for a breakthrough but neither was able to break the deadlock.

In their next qualifier on Wednesday, Jamaica face Honduras in San Pedro Sula while Canada face Panama in Toronto.