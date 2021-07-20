Jamaica and Japan strengthening economic partnership

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will continue to partner with the government of Japan to respond to the economic challenges caused by the global pandemic.

This was disclosed during a virtual press briefing held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Kingston on Tuesday, following the first official working visit of Japan’s Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said it was agreed that economic cooperation through increased focus on trade and investment and access to financing will boost sustainable recovery.

“We’ve also discussed matters of global importance and emphasised the need for the international community to ensure equitable access to vaccines, especially for developing countries,” she said.

Minister Johnson Smith noted that the Japan-Jamaica Partnership has bolstered the country’s efforts to manage the social and economic effects of the pandemic, through grant aids provided for medical supplies across the island.

Meanwhile, Motegi said his government is considering cooperation in the areas of environmental protection, disaster risk reduction to overcome vulnerabilities for small island states and achieving sustainable development.

“We also pay attention to the special economic zone that Jamaica has been promoting, and I hope that it will lead to strengthening our bilateral economic relationship,” he stated.

Senator Johnson Smith noted that they also discussed the technical cooperation programme that helps to support energy proficiency, maritime security, training and scholarships, tourism promotion and sports.

Motegi said responding to global challenges such as climate change is also vital, because both Japan and Jamaica remain committed to the Paris Agreement.

“While we continue to deepen South-South cooperation, we, therefore, value our friendships with more industrialised nations, who amplify our concerns in important fora such as the G7 and G20, a role which Japan continues to play in its advocacy within the international community,” Minster Johnson Smith said.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change with a goal to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.