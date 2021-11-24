Jamaica and Togo establish diplomatic relations

NEW YORK, United States— The governments of Jamaica and the Togolese Republic, on Wednesday, formalized the establishment of diplomatic relations during a signing ceremony at the offices of the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations.

Brian Wallace, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the United Nations, signed the establishing Joint Communiqué on behalf of Jamaica, and Kokou Kpayedo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Togolese Republic to the United Nations signed on behalf of Togo.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is historic, and is in line with the Government's commitment to deepen its outreach to the African Continent, and to identify specific opportunities for enhancing trade and investment to support Jamaica's economic development.

Earlier this year, portfolio minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, announced the appointment of a special trade and investment envoy to the Togolese Republic, as well as three other African countries, as part of the Government's established Economic Diplomacy Programme.

The ministry said it hopes that these newly established channels will bolster existing efforts to advance mutually beneficial relations between the Government and people of Jamaica and the Togolese Republic.