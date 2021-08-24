Jamaica at risk of being added to UK 'red list' due to COVID surge

Jamaica at risk of being added to UK 'red list' due to COVID surgeTuesday, August 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica is reportedly among three Caribbean countries that are likely to be added to the United Kingdom's travel “red list” when the UK government reviews its travel "traffic light system" this week.
Jamaica is currently on the “amber list”, which requires travellers from the island to quarantine at home for 10 days on their return and take several COVID-19 tests.
According to several media reports, Jamaica, St Lucia and Dominica are all at risk of being added to the red-list which would see visitors from those countries needing to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, and take at least two COVID-19 tests, upon arrival to the UK.
It is also predicted that Antigua and Turks and Caicos could move to the amber list.
The likely change in distinction, UK travel expert Paul Charles said, is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in those Caribbean countries.
Jamaica on Monday reported a record 879 new cases of the virus to bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,712.
