Jamaica beat Aruba in FIBA U-17

MEXICO— Less than 24 hours after being eliminated from semi-final contention in the FIBA Centrobasket Under-17 Championship at the Instituto del Deporte y la Cultura Fisica in Mexicali, Mexico, Jamaica beat Caribbean neighbours Aruba 81-59 in the classification section of the competition Saturday afternoon.

The four teams that fail to make it to the semi-final round will play-off for places between fifth and eight in the five-day championships.

Jamaica will play a second game on Sunday against the winner of another classification game today— between Panama and El Salvador— to decide their final place.

The young Jamaicans were beaten on Friday night 67-103 by the Dominican Republic in their third Group B game and were eliminated from semi-final contention.

It was Jamaica's second loss in three first round games after going down in their opening game to hosts and defending champions Mexico on Wednesday, but had a win over El Salvador 95-78 on Thursday.

Mexico topped Jamaica's group and will advance along with the Dominican Republic to the semi-finals also on Saturday, while Costa Rica and Puerto Rico advanced from Group A.

The top three teams will qualify for the FIBA Under-18 Americas championships in 2022.

Today, after being tied 12-all at the end of the first quarter with Aruba, Jamaica outscored them 69-47 as London Johnson scored 29 points and nine rebounds and Marcus McDonald scored 28 points for Jamaica.

Paul Reid