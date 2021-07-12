Jamaica beat Suriname 2-0 in Gold Cup opener

ORLANDO, Florida – Jamaica defeated Suriname 2-0 to get their Gold Cup campaign off to a positive start on Monday at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Goals by Shamar Nicholson in the sixth minute and Bobby Decordova-Reid in the 26th ensured that the Reggae Boyz took home all three points in the Group C encounter.

Nicholson beat Suriname's custodian Warner Hahn with a low shot from 22 yards out to get the Reggae Boyz off to a strong start, before Bobby Decordova-Reid doubled the lead with a volley from outside the 18-yard-box.

The win put Jamaica in an early lead in the group with the other contenders, Costa Rica and Guadeloupe, set to play later Monday.