Jamaica beaten by Dom Rep in U-17 b'ball

MEXICO— Jamaica ended their quest for a place in the semi-finals in the FIBA Centrobasket Under-17 Championship at the Instituto del Deporte y la Cultura Fisica in Mexicali, Mexico on Friday night after going down 67-103 to the Dominican Republic in their third Group B game.

It was Jamaica's second loss in three first round games after going down in their opening game to hosts and defending champions Mexico on Wednesday but had a win over El Salvador 95-78 on Thursday.

Jamaica will play two more games in the classification section and will face winless Aruba later today and then the winner of today's game between Panama and El Salvador on Sunday.

Mexico topped Jamaica's group and will advance along with the Dominican Republic to the semi- finals also on Saturday while Costa Rica and Puerto Rico advanced from Group A.

The top three teams will qualify for the FIBA Under-18 Americas championships in 2022.

Friday night, Jamaica's London Johnson failed to score 40 points in his third straight game but only just, scoring a game high 37 in just over 35 minutes and sitting out the last stages of the game.

The Georgia-based player had 11-17 shooting and missed just one of his 17 free throws with Flawless Travers being the only other player to score in double digits with 10 points including two three-pointers and Corey DaCosta had eight points off the bench.

Paul A Reid