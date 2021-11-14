Jamaica bow out of FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup tournament

MIAMI, USA — Jamaica's participation in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup tournament in Miami, Florida, ended Sunday morning after the men's team were beaten 22-17 by the United States in the quarter-finals.

The Jamaican men's team had advanced from the qualifying round with wins over Aruba and Haiti then upset the higher-ranked Chile in the first game of the pool play, and despite losing to Brazil, qualified for the quarter-finals.

On Sunday, Jamaica led 14-13 at one stage but were outscored 9-3 late in the game as Kevin Foster led Jamaica's scoring with eight points, Romaine Thomas scored five points, Taevaunn scored three points and Jabulani Newby scored one point.

Charlie Brown scored 13 points to lead the Americans.

Paul A Reid